VIDEO: more* Shares New 'Lazy James' Music Video

Closing out 2021 with one last drop, emerging Los Angeles alt-pop duo more* unveil the music video for their single "Lazy James" today via Warner Records. It's the latest standout from the group's EP "2/2."

Once again, more*-Kane Richotte (vocals/guitar/bass/keys/drums) and Malcom McRae (vocals/bass/guitar/keys)-present a cinematic visual for the track. Its breezy melodies coast over a jangly sixties pop-style beat. The clip unfolds as yet another clever filmic Los Angeles-based vignette directed by Malcom's brother Keene McRae. It marks the latest chapter in an ongoing and ever-evolving pastiche of unique videos from the group.

The guys recently wrapped up a string of seminal shows, sharing the stage with the likes of Haim at Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA and Grouplove at The Palladium in Hollywood, CA. Next up, they support Bad Suns at The Hollywood Palladium on February 3, and March 2, at the Observatory in Orange Country.

more* have made waves throughout not just music, but popular culture as well. Kane and Malcom will play Matt Johnson and Michael Tighe, respectively, in the upcoming film Everybody Here Wants You based on the life and music of the legendary Jeff Buckley and directed by Orian Williams. They not only accompany Buckley (Reeve Carney) on screen as his bandmates, but they will also perform the re-records of selections from his classic catalog. Production starts in January 2022. Additionally, they bring fictional band The Winters to life in the upcoming series Daisy Jones & The Six, releasing on Amazon in 2022.

The band recently got into the spirit of the season, on their own terms of course, with the holiday single "When Christmas Comes to LA." Right now, more* is in the studio recording new music with producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Lorde) with a view to release new material in 2022.

"2/2" picked up where the band left off on last year's "1/2'" debut EP. The latter has already gathered over half-a-million cumulative streams and counting. In addition to plugs from the likes of American Songwriter and more, Meaaww claimed, "more's '1/2' EP is a superbly produced and finely-crafted offering. It features classic song structures, strong melodies and psychedelic dabbling filtered through expressive guitars, dexterous drums and great vocal harmonies." Click here to stream the first 5-song EP "1/2," and here for "2/2."

Watch the new music video here: