VIDEO: carobae Releases Official Video For 'Colorado'

Rising singer, songwriter and producer carobae (Caroline Baker) has released the official video for her latest single "Colorado." The video (directed by Gus Black) cleverly uses mirrored reflections and projections of the Colorado wilderness to highlight the themes of escape and inner turmoil throughout the song.

Watch the video below!

"I wrote 'Colorado' in my room at a moment when I wanted an escape from everything around me," said carobae. "The video is meant to be a reflection of that - when all you can think about is running away from your problems."

The song is from carobae's recently released debut EP, The Longest Year: Part One. The collection documents the missteps, mayhem and magic of one's early 20s as well as the irrevocable cultural shift happening in the midst of a global pandemic. It's an instantly relatable time capsule from the bedroom pop artist who transcends scales over catchy guitar riffs while fostering a unique kind of intimacy through her lyrics. The Longest Year: Part One will be followed by a second installment (coming soon). PRESS HERE to listen to the EP.

"Writing 'Colorado' got me through a really tough part of the last year," said carobae. "I know a lot of people are wanting an escape from the s show that is 2020, so I hope this song helps a little."

Late last year, carobae released her debut mixtape, songs from 3am, and became an instant indie darling by racking up over 20+ million organic streams and counting and landing on the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds Playlist.

The Nashville-based, self-taught musician uses her musicality and production skills to create her own unique brand of pop. While her artist project is taking off, she continues to masterfully juggle her career as both a producer and a songwriter for other acts across a wide range of major labels. The hard working and innovative artist is no doubt one to watch as she continues to solidify her spot as a coveted triple-threat writer, producer and performer. Stay tuned for more music and announcements from carobae coming soon!

