VIDEO: Yves Jarvis Shares Animated Video For New Track 'Prism Through Which I Perceive'

Eclectic Canadian artist Yves Jarvis has shared a colorful and psychedelic video for the new track "Prism Through Which I Perceive". Jarvis calls the song a "mandatory prism sentence ... I calibrate and blitz forthwith." Created by fellow musician and animator Chad VanGaalen, watch the clip below.

Last June, Jarvis and his partner Romy Lightman released their debut album, Banned, under the moniker Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band.

"This album is a loose manifesto in our shared vision for a way of being," said Lightman. "It's about our relationship and the dynamics in that. There's an epic-ness to it and tension at times. We've been developing our collaborative process since spending our time together at the Tree Museum intermittently for the past two years. It's like the ways particles collide. There's an alchemical aspect to it with these base components slamming together."

This spring Jarvis is going on a North American tour with fellow Canadian artist Andy Shauf. Reaching Charlottesville, Orlando, Oklahoma City and more, all upcoming dates are listed below.

Watch the new animated video here:

Tour Dates

2/17 - Sheffield, MA - Racebrook Lodge

2/18 - Woodstock, NY - Colony SOLD OUT

2/19 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

2/20 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern Café and Music Hall

2/23 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

2/24 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

2/26 - Orlando, FL - The Social

3/1 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

3/3 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

3/4 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips FTW

3/5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

3/8 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

3/9 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

4/5 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Corona

4/6 - Toronto, ON - History