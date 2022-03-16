VIDEO: Yumi Zouma Shares Final Installment of Video Trilogy 'Astral Projection'

International alt-pop maestros Yumi Zouma have shared "Astral Projection," the latest single from their eagerly awaited new album, Present Tense.

The track is joined by the third and final installment in a remarkable trilogy of official music videos directed by filmmaker Alex Ross Perry (Pavement, Soccer Mommy, Vivian Girls, Sleigh Bells), premiering today via YouTube; the full trilogy - which also includes "In The Eyes Of Our Love" and "Where The Light Used To Lay" - had its world premiere earlier this week as part of Brooklyn, NY's Nitehawk Shorts Festival 2022.

"'When I let it come for me / I feel free'" - Astral Projection is about leaning into bad feelings and the mixed results it brings, says singer/keyboardist Christie Simpson. "Learning to sit with the reality of a relationship not working out as you hoped. Looking towards the future and knowing there will be others, there will be better times, but sitting in the present moment, trying to make peace with that. 'Hold me in your arms / I know this wouldn't last / I know I shouldn't feel safe, but I do.'"

The New Zealand-born band's fourth studio album, Present Tense arrives via Polyvinyl this Friday, March 18.. The album was first heralded by the rousing "In The Eyes Of Our Love," alongside an official music video - the first in Alex Ross Perry's aforementioned Present Tense trilogy. The track was met by high praise from such outlets as Stereogum, which declared it "a soft but propulsive pop song with some serious melodic hooks" and "a worthy entry in Yumi Zouma's growing catalog and in the rich history of New Zealand indie-pop."

"Where The Light Used To Lay" followed in February alongside the second chapter of Perry's video trilogy. "'Where The Light Used To Lay' is quintessentially Yumi Zouma," raved Happy. "It's bright, dreamy, and incredibly clean. Christie Simpson's vocal performance is airy and effortless as usual, delivering a lyrical palette that's poetically wistful and resonantly bittersweet.," while Blackbook called the song "a winsome, hook laden stroke of '70s inspired pop."

Yumi Zouma will celebrate Present Tense with a truly epic world tour, including a much anticipated North American run beginning April 7 at Atlanta, GA's Terminal West and then continuing through early May. Special guests include NoSo (April 7-15), JORDANN (April 16-17), Mini Trees (April 18-25), Noble Oak (April 28), and Beauty Queen (April 29-May 6). For ticket availability and additional information, please visit here.

Watch the new music video here: