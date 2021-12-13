Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for RUCKER

The film will be released on January 4, 2022.

Dec. 13, 2021  

The new trailer for Rucker has been released! Directed by Amy Hesketh and written by Hesketh and Aaron Drane, the horror thriller stars Bobby C. King (The Card Counter) and Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor.

For the past 30 years Rucker the trucker has devoted his life to traveling the road as a mass serial killer. When Maggie makes Rucker the subject of her documentary, their journey takes a dangerous detour when Rucker recruits her to complete his masterpiece: A connect-the-dots roadmap portrait of his ex-wife composed of the women he's killed who resemble her.

The cast also includes Cheyenna Lee, Alicia Taylor, Jessica Cameron, and Leona Britt.

Watch the new trailer here:

Michael Major