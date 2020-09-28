VIDEO: Watch the Music Video for Sub Focus, Wilkinson 'Air I Breathe'

The track has already received 2.5 million streams.

Sub Focus and Wilkinson have unveiled the gravity-defying official video for their most recent single 'Air I Breathe'.



Delivering a subtle nod to the track title, the official video for 'Air I Breathe' paints the picture of a jaw-dropping alternative universe where gravity no longer exists, with the protagonist suspended deftly in mid-air above the city skyline.



A certified smash, the track has already amassed 2.5 million streams, and will also feature on Portals, Sub Focus and Wilkinson's first ever collaborative album. Out 9th October, the eleven-track LP sees them shift their styles in a more expansive and ambitious direction, with the duo experimenting with different tempos and live instrumentation.





Last year the boys retreated to Real World Studios - the legendary space owned by Peter Gabriel - for a full month to begin the process of writing and recording the album. The full tracklist and artwork for Portals have also now both been officially revealed, with the duo dropping a behind-the-scenes video from their time in the studio to build to the LP release.



Two globally renowned artists with over 7 million single sales and 1 billion combined streams, they are both known for their epic live shows, having played together at Glastonbury, Warehouse Project and BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend amongst others. Wilkinson also sold out Brixton Academy for an incredible set just ahead of lockdown earlier this year, whilst Sub Focus' forthcoming sold out headline show at Printworks is poised to happen in early 2021. Both have also toured the globe many times over with headline sets at festivals around the world. More recently the duo are fresh from recording a collaborative mix for BBC Radio 1 mainstay Annie Nightingale.



The official video for 'Air I Breathe' is the ideal visual accompaniment for such an epic track.

