VIDEO: Watch Richard Marx Perform “Limitless” On GMA

Richard Marx made an appearance on GMA - What You Need To Know this afternoon, where he performed his song "Limitless" from his new album of the same name, out now on BMG.

'Limitless' is Marx's first collection of original music since 2014's 'Beautiful Goodbye' and was co-written alongside his son Lucas Marx, Sara Bareilles, Morgan Page, Matt Scannell (Vertical Horizon) Jason Wade (Lifehouse), and Richard's wife Daisy Fuentes.

Richard has been keeping busy in quarantine with his live interview series #SocialDistancing (notable guests include Katie Couric, Paul Stanley and Steve Madden) and his at-home performance series #Beachin, both of which air on Richard's Instagram and YouTube. He recently launched his new podcast Tequila Talk with Daisy, and just last month, he performed his first ever live streamed solo acoustic concert Front Row Seat: Live At Your House. Read more about it here.



