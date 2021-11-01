VIDEO: Watch Brandy Clarke on PBS' AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark made her debut on PBS' "Austin City Limits" this past Saturday as part of the legendary program's 47th season.

The performance adds to a landmark year for Clark, who is currently in the midst of her extensive "Who You Thought I Was" headline tour. Upcoming stops include Minneapolis' Fine Line, Boston's Brighton Music Hall, New York's Bowery Ballroom, Alexandria's Birchmere, Philadelphia's World Café Live, Atlanta's Smith's Olde Bar and Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley (sold out) among many others. She will also perform select dates supporting Reba McEntire next year. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets will be available here.

The tour celebrates Clark's new deluxe album, Your Life is a Record (Deluxe), which is out now on Warner Records. The special extended edition features all eleven tracks from Clark's Grammy-nominated album, Your Life is a Record, as well as six new songs including "Remember Me Beautiful," which she wrote late last year with Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose for NPR's Morning Edition Song Project.

Released to widespread acclaim, Billboard praises the song asserting, "Clark beautifully recounts what loss feels like, both for the person left behind and for the one slipping away...Whether you lost someone you love deeply during this horrible year or 20 years ago, Clark's song instantly recalls the pain and beauty," while Rolling Stone declares, "a new stunner of a song," and Music Row hails, "powerfully emotional gem."

Tour Dates

November 2-Salt Lake City, UT-The State Room*

November 3-Denver, CO-Lost Lake*

November 5-Minneapolis, MN-Fine Line*

November 6-Evanston, IL-Space* (SOLD OUT)

November 9-New York, NY-Bowery Ballroom+

November 10-Alexandria, VA-Birchmere+

November 12-Boston, MA-Brighton Music Hall+

November 13-Philadelphia, PA-World Café Live - Upstairs+

November 15-Charlotte, NC-Neighborhood Theatre+

November 16-Altana, GA-Smith's Olde Bar+

November 21-Nashville, TN-3rd & Lindsley+ (SOLD OUT)

February 3-Omaha, NE-Chi Health Center^

February 4-Springfield, MO-JQH Arena^

*with special guest Kelsey Waldon

+with special guest Alex Hall

^with Reba McEntire

