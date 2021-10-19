VIDEO: Watch Brandon Hudson in Watershed Band's 'Captain John' Music Video

The Watershed Band has released the music video for "Captain John", a track from their top 10 album SUNSHINE that was released earlier this year. The video was directed edited, and color corrected by Brandon Hudson, who also performed in the video.

Brandon Hudson was seen on Broadway in Hamilton and Head Over Heels. He also appeared as Randy in Dolly Parton's "Christmas on the Square" on Netflix, The Prom on Netflix, and Hacks on HBO.

This music video was commissioned under development by Ashley Kate Adams of No Reverse Records with Beverly Batzel as Director of Photography and Christian Jay Bulda as Drone Operator.

"We are thrilled to add a visual component to one of The Watershed's Bands most captivating songs, 'Captain John'", says Adams. " The Watershed Band's album 'Sunshine' has been a large success and we are thrilled that it has inspired Brandon in his own creative work from all the way across the country. This video will be the first of many collaborations between No Reverse Records & B90 Creative."

Brothers and musicians Tom and Leon Kafafian started The Watershed Band in 2018 as a nameless passion project, intending to use the time to hang out and focus on writing songs. Both brothers are accomplished musicians with careers developing bands and artists for decades, but Leon and Tom are first and foremost songwriters.

Tom has had experience developing a sound with mass appeal before, working on the Grammy Award-winning debut album by Lady Gaga, THE FAME. He wrote the bonus track, "Disco Heaven," and can be heard playing on many of the final tracks currently released. Tom and then-unknown Stefani Germanotta worked on the album in 2006. Kafafian spent months in a Parsippany studio with producer Rob Fusari and Gaga workshopping a sound inspired by the Cure and Missing Persons. The trio even considered forming a band, but after Stefani got signed to Streamline Records/Interscope and began her rise into pop stardom, they stopped working together. Tom went on to play bass with Gaga on her first world tour and played landmark shows like Glastonbury in 2009. Now 12 years later, Tom is ready to share the music he has made with his brother and have their time in the sun.

The Watershed Band is an homage to the Newark Watershed that circles the banks of the Pequannock River. The Watershed is a reminder of days past when these brothers could be boys. The music is infused with the carefree vibes of their childhood with a playful sense of humor alongside catchy melodies and insightful lyrics.

Watch the new music video here: