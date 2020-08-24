VIDEO: Watch Beyonce's New Music Video for 'Brown Skin Girl'

The video features appearances by Kelly Rowland, Blue Ivy Carter, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, and more.

Beyonce has released a new visual for her song "Brown Skin Girl," from "Black is King."

A celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience, "Black Is King" includes full-length videos for the songs "Already," "Brown Skin Girl," "Mood 4 Eva" and "My Power." Filmed in various locations, the film's cinematography captures beautiful people and landscapes across continents, starting in New York, then Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium. From all those places came an extraordinary cast of actors and dancers that influenced the film's rich tableau and vibrant choreography.

Watch the new video below!

