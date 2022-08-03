VIDEO: Wasted Space Release John Wick-Themed Video for 'The First Time We Met'

New York-natives Wasted Space has released their hard-hitting, new video "The First Time We Met." The chaotic, post-hardcore track is pulled from the group's recently released EP Never Odd Or Even, which dropped earlier this spring. The band is also currently on tour to support the 4-track EP. Despite the heavy topics that the track addresses, the video for "The First Time We Met" brings out a more lighthearted side of the three-piece.

The three-piece group shares of the track, "The song is about the haunting feeling of depression and anxiety, the music video is a spoof on John Wick where 'Bones' has come to kill us all for some unexplained reason. A little funny backstory is Bones is our lead singer's 'roommate' who he makes fun little skits for TikTok and Instagram with. Often these skits include some kind of mischief on Matt's part to the detriment of Bones so anyone following the band knows that there is a dispute between the two."

While the track is heavily marked by vocalist Matthew Lupkin's intricate, doom-filled delivery, "The First Time We Met" video brings a comical narrative to the forefront of the visual with a John Wick-inspired theme. Displaying their hilarious attitudes and DIY roots, the band is met with inevitable ruin and destruction as Lupkin comes face to face in a shoot-out with Bones. Despite taking on a more humorous tone, "The First Time We Met" effortlessly delivers a swift punch to the gut through groovy guitar riffs and echoing drums.

Based out of Buffalo, NY, Wasted Space brings groovy riffs, solid rhythms, and thought-provoking lyrics to the forefront of their releases.

Wasted Space is the group's interpretation of humanity and its steady decline, as they reflect the overwhelming sense of nihilism and cynicism that is imposed on society by the direction of the world and the people who inhabit it. The only way forward is to throw your hands up and embrace the chaos, hopefully with a smile.

Their latest release, Never Odd Or Even, and their new video for "The First Time We Met" are both currently available.

Watch the new music video here: