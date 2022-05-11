VIDEO: Vonica Releases 'Some Swim Some Pray' Music Video

Today Vonica is sharing his new single/video "Some Swim Some Pray" (ft. Bernardo) which is the final single ahead of his forthcoming EP. Vonica's If You're New Here Dance EP is due May 13th, 2022. ICYMI, check out the video for the Felix hot Chip remix of Vonica's "If You're New Here Dance."

From the ashes of a indie pop band, after a key musical collaborator left music to become a priest instead, solo electronic artist Vonica arose initially in 2018, with debut track "Ai"; the drifting summery beat mash being inspired by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei. Shortly after the 4 track EP, Sol De Nit, came, spearheaded by bouncy lead track "Swing State", the video for which can be seen here (dir Beatrix Blaise).

Around that time a plethora of hot shows were performed supporting the likes of Baio (Vampire Weekend), Pick a Piper (Caribou) and tik tok sensation Eyedress. A short UK support tour of Friendly Fires was only topped by an epic 1000 capacity rave up with Com Truise at Oval space in east London.

Fast forward through a global pandemic and now in 2022 the long gestating If You're New Here Dance 4 track EP is due for release on 13th May, led by the addictive eponymous banger, and its evil cousin, the shimmering dancefloor workover, "If You're New Here Dance - Hot Chip Remix", courtesy of the cult UK bands drum/synth programming maestro Felix Martin. Another collaboration on the EP beings a female vocal to forthcoming single "Some Swim, Some Pray" courtesy of Sonia Bernado.

2022 also saw the sad passing of a major inspiration for the music, the actress Monica Vitti. A huge fan of legendary Italian director Michaelangelo Antonioni, and his music Monica, Vonica was named after that relationship, and now in the year she has left us, her spirit lives on in this new music.

Watch the new music video here: