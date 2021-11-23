VIDEO: Vakili Band Announce Album with Premiere of New 'Dreamy Dreamer' Video

Fronted by powerhouse vocalist/songwriter/guitarist Lily Vakili, Vakili Band has unveiled the video for their newest single, "Dreamy Dreamer." The video comes with the announcement of their sophomore album, Walking Sideways, scheduled for release on February 25, 2022.

Born in Honduras before living in the US, Bangkok, and Puerto Rico, Vakili worked in theatre and went on to carve out a successful career as a biotech lawyer while continuing to nurture all manner of dreams, including making music. Influenced by artists such as Patti Smith, Prince, Iggy Pop, and Rage Against the Machine, Vakili Band is unafraid to explore the sonic possibilities of Peace, Love, and Justice, as evidenced on the song of the same name on the band's first album, Oh Alright.

"Dreamy Dreamer" was originally written in response to powerful social justice issues such as the Dreamers, #MeToo, and Black Lives Matter. However, it evolved as Vakili watched her mother struggle with, and eventually pass away from, Alzheimer's Disease. The new song, recorded and produced by David Amlen at Sound on Sound Studios in Montclair, NJ, and mastered by Grammy-award winning sound engineer Greg Calbi of Sterling Sound, is both a battle cry and a hymn for every individual who dreams of a better world.

The band's upcoming album, Walking Sideways, shows the growth of Vakili as a songwriter, vocalist, and bandleader, and the group as a whole - including lead guitarist and occasional songwriting collaborator Ben St. Jack, harmonica player Joel Dorow and the rock-solid rhythm section featuring drummer Gordon Kuba and bassist Matt Jovanis. As for the title of the album - Vakili puts it succinctly "I've rarely taken the direct route in my life. I come at things via the scenic route, not always by choice, but I get there - 'walking sideways' as it were."

As the band gears up for the new album, they are enjoying the return to the stage. "Performing music live is a pursuit of ecstasy, connection, desire, and love... it's real, heady stuff," Vakili says. They'll next perform at NYC's Mercury Lounge on December 20th, 2021. Tickets can be purchased here.