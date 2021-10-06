VIDEO: UV-TV Release Music Video For 'Always Something' From New Album

Following the release of their acclaimed new album: 'Always Something, UV-TV return this Autumn with an official video for its blistering title-track.

UV-TV are founding members Rose Vastola (guitars / vox), Ian Bernacett (guitars), and Ian Rose (drums).

Well established as a cornerstone in the continuation of the DIY and post-punk crossover scene in the US, new 'Always Something' saw the band confirm their status with one of 2021's most essential guitar records.

The record completes an exhilarating trilogy of releases from the band to date. Following 2017's debut 'Glass' and 2019's 'Happy', in 'Always Something' the NYC trio deliver some of their most complex and accomplished material to date. Combining a classic feel with a fresh contemporary outlook, the album featured recent singles "Back To Nowhere", "Distant Lullaby" and title-track "Always Something", garnering praise from outlets including Consequence of Sound, Line Of Best Fit, Under The Radar, Stereogum, Louder Than War, The Punk Site, Brooklyn Vegan and more in the process.

Available digitally on all platforms now, a run of 500 limited edition LPs are also available in the US and for import in the UK & EU.

Watch the music video here: