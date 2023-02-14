Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tyson Ritter's New Band NOW MORE THAN EVER Celebrates Valentines Day With Special Claymation Video

Their new album will be released on March 17.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Now More Than Ever - cofounded by All American Reject's Tyson Ritter, Scott Chesak (All-American Rejects, Panic! At the Disco, Weezer) and Izzy Fontaine (Taking Back Sunday, Tegan & Sara, Glassjaw) - have shared their newest single "Heels Up + Head Over" from their debut album Creatrix out 3/17 via Thirty Tigers.

And just in time for Valentine's Day, the band has shared today a very special claymation video created and directed by Justin Le Burgos. It's an unlikely love story told through stop motion and gore.

"Heels Up + Head Over'' follows the release of "Don't Rush, Don't Wait" and "Heart To Heart," continuing the band's journey into their catchy pop rock sound.

"This one was the first song we wrote together as a 'Creatrix,'" the band says. "There was an energy about us, we tuned into this groove and created a world where two souls could be bound...wedlock in a crimson night. I think the song is about the power of a vow, no matter who you are- a vampire or a werewolf."

Justin Le Burgos spoke about the making of the claymation video: "This is an unconventional stop motion animated love story between a lonely vampire and a werewolf living in a society surrounded by unrelatable, yet delicious humans. Sets and characters were hand-fabricated and filmed in a two-month whirlwind shooting schedule. Take a trip down lovers' lane and find out what true undying devotion looks like - if you can make it out alive!"

Now More Than Ever shimmers with a spirit of freedom, its nine tracks gracefully surfing the peaks of the past four decades of pop and rock. These are the kinds of songs that used to be on the radio and certainly still should be today - the ones that make you dance, shake your ass and forget about everything else for a while.



