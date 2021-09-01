VIDEO: Tyler Posey Releases Music Video for 'Past Life'

Tyler Posey has unveiled the music video for his recent single "Past Life" today. Directed and edited by the artist himself, the visual demonstrates the brighter side of life that Posey has made it to.

"I'm just thinking of more ways people can just have fun with what I put out and drown out the bulls of everything else. This video is just supposed to make you smile," shares Posey on today's release. "I'm really gonna try to keep that theme going."

"Past Life" originally premiered on The Kevan Kenney Show on KROQ and Audacy last month and has invited fans into a very dark and tumultuous chapter of his life, while hoping to inspire others to find their way out of dark times.

"Past life is an important one for me. Maybe the most important on this very important upcoming EP. It's about the life that sobriety has brought me and the life I had before sobriety," Posey shares on today's emotional release. "I air out how I ended up a drug addict and alcoholic and what inspired me to make a change and become the best me I deserved to be. I air all that out in the bridge. The bridge came to me like word vomit and every line is emotional and vividly tells my story in a fing dope creative way. It's also my girlfriend's favorite song on the EP ;) I hope you enjoy."

Tyler Posey is no stranger to the spotlight. His storied acting and music career spans over a decade starring in dozens of TV shows and movies including Teen Wolf and Truth or Dare, as well as being a member of multiple bands including PVMNTS and Five North. In 2020, Posey decided to take a big step in his music career by becoming a solo artist.

Watch the music video below.