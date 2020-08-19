VIDEO: Tritonal Releases Morgan Page Remix of 'Someone To Love You'

The new version is available to stream now.

Two titans of the US dance scene collide with spectacular effect as Tritonal enlist the services of Morgan Page to remix their single 'Someone To Love You', out today on Enhanced Music worldwide.

Listen to the new version below!

Revered by fans and peers alike for his innate ability to construct flawless vocal anthems, it's no surprise to hear Page elevate the top line in this remix. Placing Brooke Williams' haunting voice front and centre, Page allows it to echo and soar effortlessly across plummeting bass drops, sparing strings and warm piano and guitar parts.

Adding snares and a driving synth rhythm, in a moment of pure genius Page flips the melody into reverse to give the edit a more Future House vibe. It's an absolute masterclass of control from the American; the increase of pace almost unnoticed at first, Page gradually drives the energy up across the sum of each individual part before unleashing the riff for moments of rushing, euphoric, sun-kissed intensity.

The Morgan Page remix finishes off a run of remixes for the single from the likes of DubVision, Koven and Zack Evans, all available to stream and download on Enhanced Music. For all things Morgan Page, including new music, live mixes and rescheduled tour dates, keep an eye on his socials and www.morgan-page.com.

TRITONAL & BROOKE WILLIAMS 'SOMEONE TO LOVE' (MORGAN PAGE REMIX) IS AVAILABLE TO STREAM AND DOWNLOAD NOW ON ENHANCED MUSIC.

View More Music Stories Related Articles