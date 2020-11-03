VIDEO: Topic & A7S Share Official Video for 'Why Do You Lie To Me'

Featuring Lil Baby.

Topic & A7S have unveiled the exhilarating official music video for their globe-conquering single, 'Why Do You Lie To Me' featuring Lil Baby.

Watch the video below!



Exploring themes of love, loss and sensuality, the official music video for 'Why Do You Lie To Me' paints the hazy picture of an alcohol-fueled party environment. Directed by Dagi Bee, the clip stars TikTok creators Anna Klinski and Tim Schaecker, alongside appearances from Topic and A7S, who gives a strong vocal performance.



A certified hit, 'Why Do You Lie To Me' has gone from strength to strength since its August release. Topic & A7S' latest collaboration has racked up over 20 million Spotify streams, also garnering strong radio support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Capital FM and Kiss FM in the UK. The German/Croatian producer recently shared the 'Why Do You Lie To Me' Remixes EP of which includes reworks from fellow German dance music talents Keanu Silva and viral duo twocolors; the latter remix has already surpassed a million streams on Spotify.



The vibrant official video for 'Why Do You Lie To Me' brings the melancholic dance track to life and is set to add to the song's flourishing achievements.

