VIDEO: Told Slant Shares Video for New Single 'Whirlpool'

Told Slant, the solo recording project of Brooklyn songwriter Felix Walworth (they/them).

Told Slant, the solo recording project of Brooklyn songwriter Felix Walworth (they/them), has shared a video directed by V Haddad and shot by Emily Sprague for "Whirlpool," the latest single from their anticipated upcoming album, Point the Flashlight and Walk.

Watch the video below!

Of the song and video Walworth says: "'Whirlpool' is about communication breakdowns, patterned, cyclical behavior, the kinds of relationships that render us incapable of giving and receiving care, and having nowhere else to turn. It's about the impossibility of knowing something again once you've forgotten it."

Known for their bare, down-tempo, guitar-driven arrangements and understated lyricism, Told Slant's third full-length is their most complex work to date. The album weaves through hypnotic rhythms, tumbling piano, and delicate harp, continuously complemented by Walworth's keen ability to evoke tangible intimacy through vocals and unconventional percussion.

Point the Flashlight and Walk, Told Slant's first new album in 4 years, is available for pre-order now and due November 13th via Double Double Whammy.

Photo Credit: Amalia Soto

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You