VIDEO: The Linda Lindas Perform New Holiday Single 'Groovy Xmas' on KIMMEL

Beloved Los Angeles punk band The Linda Lindas stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday for a festive performance of their new holiday single "Groovy Xmas."

The band's debut album was released earlier this year to wide critical praise with The New York Times calling it "a combination of wholesome and fierce" and Pitchfork hailing it as "the most heartwarming record of the year." Growing Up is out now via Epitaph Records.

Fans can catch The Linda Lindas one last time this year when they headline a sold out show at LA's Fonda Theatre on Dec. 15. A full rundown of upcoming tour dates including a 2023 tour with Paramore can be found below.

Watch the new performance here:

TOUR DATES

12/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda (SOLD OUT)

5/27 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Music Festival

7/6 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

7/8 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

7/9 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

7/11 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

7/13 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

7/24 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

7/25 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

7/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *

7/29 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

7/30 - St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

8/2 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

* w/ Paramore