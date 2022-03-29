VIDEO: The Dip Perform 'Crickets' on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Seattle-based, seven-piece band The Dip were featured on "CBS Saturday Morning" this past weekend as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series, performing three songs from their acclaimed new album, Sticking With It: "Crickets," "Paddle To The Stars" and "Sleep On It."

Released earlier this month via Dualtone Records (their first release in partnership with the label, stream/purchase here), Sticking With It debuted at #1 on the Current R&B Albums chart as well as #2 on the New Artist Albums chart.

Produced by the band and recorded at their self-made studio in Seattle's Central District, the record is an intimate examination of the human heart, reflecting on matters both timely and irrefutably timeless, and capturing the mood of the current moment while simultaneously offering a much-needed escape. Across its eleven tracks, Sticking With Itencapsulates the contagious energy of The Dip's live shows and builds on their breakthrough grassroots success, which already includes over 100 million streams to-date.

Known for their electrifying live performances, the band is currently in the midst of an extensive headline tour with upcoming shows at Philadelphia's The Foundry (sold out), Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl, Minneapolis' Fine Line, Chicago's Thalia Hall (sold out), Denver's Gothic Theatre, San Francisco's The Independent (two nights) and Los Angeles' Lodge Room among many others. Tickets can be found here.

Reflecting on the new album, drummer Jarred Katz shares, "It's really important to us to catch those lightning-in-a-bottle moments when you can feel the momentum of a song taking shape...one of the main goals for the album was to create that feeling of all of us in a room together, instead of worrying too much about everything lining up perfectly," while lead singer Tom Eddy adds, "With the lyrics I tried to evoke certain emotions that aren't often showcased in popular music, with the hope that people will come away feeling validated or understood."

In addition to The Dip-Eddy (vocals, guitar), Katz (drums), Brennan Carter (trumpet), Levi Gillis (tenor sax), Mark Hunter (bass), Jacob Lundgren (guitar) and Evan Smith (baritone sax)-Sticking With It also features F.A.M.E.'S. Studio Orchestra, a Macedonia-based string ensemble, and background vocals from Vanessa Bryan, Dasha Chadwick and Nic Jackson.

Watch the new performance here: