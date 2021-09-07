VIDEO: Tasha Shares Music Video for 'Perfect Wife'

Chicago-based artist and poet Tasha has announced her forthcoming album "Tell Me What You Miss The Most", that will be released November 5th via Father/Daughter Records, with the physical edition out December 3rd. In addition, Tasha has also shared the stunning second cut "Perfect Wife" and its striking, lovely accompanying video, directed by coool.

Tasha's second album, "Tell Me What You Miss The Most" mingles pockets of introspection with wide, expansive, marveling at what's yet to come. Tasha co-produced the LP alongside the late Eric Littman (of Steve Sobbs and Phantom Posse), who lent his invaluable talents to material by Julie Byrne, Vagabon, and Emily Yacina to name a few.

"When thinking about the visual for this song, I knew it had to exude romance, joy, and sweetness. I found John and Jake by happenstance, but our work together felt totally seamless. This visual represents the giddiness and excitement of going on a first date with someone, and having it turn out even better than you could have imagined," Tasha said of the video. "Paired with their vision for a retro, theatrical, musical-movie kind of world, I think this video wonderfully captures that magic of being totally head over heels for someone perfect."

Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Tasha is a musician who writes songs that take both loving and longing seriously. Whether dwelling in the sad thrum of an impending break up or the dizzying, heart thumping waltz of new infatuation, here is an album that traces one artist's relationship to herself in love. Full of deep, invigorating inhales and relieved, joyful exhales, Tell Me What You Miss The Most is an exquisitely crafted breath of much needed air.

Watch the music video below: