VIDEO: Taraka Shares New Music Video for 'Welcome To Paradise Lost'

Taraka has released a music video for the title track of her upcoming album, which is set to be released tomorrow.

Written in the wake of Prince Rama's split, during an intense period of isolation with only a 7 foot Sonoran gopher constrictor snake for company, "Welcome To Paradise Lost" is an orgiastic celebration of ennui and disillusion.

The album is the first release on Taraka's record label, Rage Peace. She started the label during the pandemic, realizing the need to create alternative systems for underground musicians to make a living off their music without relying on touring.

"The model of putting so much time, money, and labor into a record and then selling each one as a mass-produced product at $25 a pop is obsolete. It doesn't work," she said in a statement. "In this post-Spotify streaming age, $25 a record when you're a niche underground artist won't even begin to cover the costs of making the album, let alone pay your rent."

Her solution is to release limited edition art objects in conjunction with each of her records going forward - objects meant to value the labor of music-making while addressing the need for human intimacy and ritual objects in our post-digital age.

Watch the new music video here: