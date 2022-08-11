VIDEO: Surfbort Releases Video for 'Never Gonna Be What You Want Me to Be'

A sload has happened for Surfbort since they dropped their beautifully nihilistic yet totally fun album "Keep on Truckin.' And today, Surfbort drops their latest video for the new single "Never Gonna Be What You Want Me to Be." The track is about my diary entries and being lost and discovering myself, says singer Dani Miller.

"Realizing you can't change someone and they can't change you. We had a total blast recording the song with Chris Coady. The video isn't a literal interpretation of the song. We recently got back from tour. We have so much fun playing shows and dancing and screaming with you around the world. Here is a little taste of our latest travels. Thanks to all the new friends we have met along the way."

Speaking of tour, Surfbort is about to embark on a headlining September run, along

with a string of dates with punk rock legends The Descendents, making a stop to play with My Chemical Romance, Riot Fest, Desert Daze & Four Chord Festivals!

Surfbort's latest release, Keep on Truckin', was released on October 11, 2021. This full-length is part of the recently launched partnership between legendary producer, composer and philanthropist, Linda Perry and SoundCloud/Repost.

In an age of division where presentation has trumped content, where billionaires blast into space as the wealth gap increases and the entire society teeters on the spectrum of addiction, Keep on Truckin' reminds us that we're all geniuses and idiots, and that love, humor, magic, and the human sitting next to you are the only antidote to the capitalist hellscape," says singer Dani Miller.

Tour Dates

Wednesday September 14 2022 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar - HEADLINE

Thursday September 15 2022 Omaha, NE - The Admiral - W/ THE DESCENDENTS

Saturday September 17 2022 C - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest - FESTIVAL

Thursday September 22 2022 Vancouver, BC Harbour Events - W/ GIMME GIMME'S

Friday September 23 2022 - - Seattle, WA Showbox - - W/ GIMME GIMME'S

Saturday September 24 2022 - Portland, OR Roseland Ballroom - W/ GIMME GIMME'S Monday September 26 2022 - - SLC, UT - The Depot - W/ GIMME GIMME'S

Tuesday September 27 2022 - Denver, CO - The Summit - W/ GIMME GIMME'S

Saturday October 1 2022 - - Los Angeles, CA Desert Daze FESTIVAL - -

Wednesday October 5 2022 - - Oakland, CA Oakland Arena - W/ MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

Thursday October 6 2022 - - San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill - HEADLINE -

Wednesday October 12 2022 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live - W/ GIMME GIMME'S

Thursday October 13 2022 - - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl W/ GIMME GIMME'S

Friday October 14 2022 - - NYC, NY - Palladium @ Times Sq W/ GIMME GIMME'S

Saturday October 15 2022 - - Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom (w/ Anti-Flag) W/ GIMME GIMME'S -

Monday October 17 2022 - - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore W/ GIMME GIMME'S

Tuesday October 18 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - W/ GIMME GIMME'S

Thursday October 20 2022 Lake Buena Vista, FL Ace Cafe - W/ GIMME GIMME'S

Friday October 21 2022 - - St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Landing W/ GIMME GIMME'S

Saturday October 22 2022 - - Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution W/ GIMME GIMME'S

Sunday October 23 2022 - - Gainesville, FL - HIGH DIVE - W/ GIMME GIMME'S

Monday October 24 2022 - - New Orleans, LA House of Blues - W/ GIMME GIMME'S -

Wednesday October 26 2022 - Houston, TX House of Blues - W/ GIMME GIMME'S

Thursday October 27 2022 - - Dallas, TX - Trees or The Factory W/ GIMME GIMME'S

Friday October 28 2022 - - Austin, TX - Venue TBD - - W/ GIMME GIMME'S