VIDEO: Sorry Ghost Recruited Fans to Create 'Nosedive' Music Video

Sorry Ghost's latest album THE MORNING AFTER is available to stream now.

Baton Rouge, LA pop-punk trio Sorry Ghost successfully crowd-sourced a music video from the safety of quarantine and discovered that their fans made something better than they could have ever imagined.

Check out the the "Nosedive" video below!

The band says, "Narrowing the many submissions down to just over 60 clips, we were overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response from our fans. From handmade signs to pet cameos, the creativity of our fans never ceases to amaze us."

"Nosedive" appears on Sorry Ghost's latest album 'The Morning After.'

Founded in 2018 deep in the swampy bayous of Louisiana, Sorry Ghost manifests as a concoction of alternative rock with a healthy dose of pop-punk. The eclectic three-piece features Daniel Anton on vocals and bass, Matthew Polito on vocals and guitar, and Tyler Hernandez on drums.

Known for their eccentric live show and ear-hook melodies, the power trio has been causing a buzz in the scene, and you can be certain that they will leave you entertained.

The band's debut album, The Morning After, encompasses a myriad of emotions that will be sure to both tug at your heartstrings and leave you humming melodies all day long. Between Daniel's poetic lyricism in "Right at the Start," Matt's skillful guitar work in "New Hampshire," and Tyler's energetic percussion in "Nosedive," Sorry Ghost is bound to captivate your mind, soul, and body.

The band says, "Somehow the songs we wrote in our bedrooms while hanging out actually came together and formed something we're very proud of as a band. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed making it."

The Morning After Tracklist:

1. Bumper Cars

2. Nosedive

3. Right at the Start

4. Best Intentions

5. Condescending

6. Foundation

7. New Hampshire

8. Ampersands

9. Morning Glory

10. Triangles

11. Five Minute Drive

