VIDEO: Sofia Carson Releases Music Video for 'Glowin' Up'

"Glowin' Up," is performed by Sofia Carson's character Pipp Petals in the new movie My Little Pony: A New Generation, now available to stream on Netflix.

The music video for "Glowin' Up" was directed by John Tashiro, produced by Shotclock and was filmed at the Paramour Estate in Los Angeles.

With over 25 million followers on social media, as an actress Sofia Carson is known for her roles in Michael Bay's "Songbird," Netflix's "Feel The Beat," and as Evie in the Disney global phenomenon "Descendants." Next, Carson will star in and executive produce "Purple Hearts" for Netflix; she will also co-write and perform the film's original soundtrack. Carson's music career has earned her a #1 Billboard album and over 2 billion video views.

As a philanthropist, she stands out as UNICEF's newest US Ambassador, the first global ambassador of the Latin GRAMMY® Cultural Foundation and a member of the first-ever Ambassadors Council for The Music Forward Foundation. As a style icon, Sofia is Global Brand Ambassador for beauty leader REVLON and has launched her own makeup collection. A Teen Vogue cover story by Priyanka Chopra Jonas summed her up best, "Sofia Carson has the grace of a pro."

