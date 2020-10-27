VIDEO: Sofía Valdés Shares Stunning 'Handful of Water' Lyric Video

Watch the lyric video below!

Today, Panamanian singer/songwriter Sofía Valdés shares a stunning lyric video for her new track "Handful of Water," featuring beautiful footage from her native Panama. Sofía's original version of "Handful of Water" just made its debut to critical acclaim from the likes of Consequence of Sound, Refinery29, FLAUNT, Remezcla, Ones To Watch, and more, plus Sofía was just named as a Noisey Next artist for VICE LATAM and MTV LATAM's Push Artist of the Week.

A 20-year-old singer/songwriter born and bred in Panama, Sofía Valdés creates the kind of emotionally honest and beautifully original pop music that could only come from years of exploration. After learning to play guitar at the age of eight and writing her first song at 13, the independent-minded artist sharpened her craft in part by building an eclectic sonic vocabulary informed by everything from folk and bossa nova to '60s Motown and '70s soul.

On her debut EP Ventura, coming early next year, Valdés alchemizes those inspirations into a sound all her own, gracing each track with her indelible songwriting and beguiling voice.

