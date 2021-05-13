VIDEO: SmittyFMB Releases Visuals for 'The Come Up'

SmittyFMB's isn't holding anything back with release of his latest visual 'The Come Up'. The "Lil Shawty" artist takes the opportunity to "take shots" at some of the biggest and most controversial names in Hip-Hop like Lil Nas X, 6ix9ine and Doja Cat. The video is starting to gain buzz online as it targets some peoples' favorite artist. The video features other rappers like Famous Dex, Trippie Redd, Bhad Bhabie, Ski Mask the Slump God and even Lonzo Ball. Although some are saying this is what Hip-Hop needs because it is treated as a competitive sport, there are also others who do not appreciate their favorite rappers being dissed and they have publicly voiced their feelings to SmittyFMB via Instagram. In the video we get flashes of a character dressed as a rat with rainbow hair "possibly alluding to the 6ix9ine case" being "ruffed up".

The visual which also features FMB Mike has modern but gritty feeling when it comes to New York City rap. The aura of the visual directed by Tyversen and shot by Wavy Basquiat is almost reminiscent of the feeling fans get when watching the classic Wu-Tang Clan videos. It will be interesting to see how the artist dissed to respond and how SmittyFMB decided to follow up.

SmittyFMB will perform live with Fabolous September 17th at The Dome at Oakdale in Wallingford Connecticut. Follow Smitty on all socials to keep up with new content