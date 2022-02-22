VIDEO: Sky City Gold Releases Debut Track 'The Crown'

Sky City Gold is ready to riot with the release of their electrifying official debut single, "The Crown" via Spinning Top Records. Composed of Beatrice Lewis (Haiku Hands), Joel Ma (Joelistics), Thomas Mitchell, and David Williams, the Melbourne based psychedelic art-rock ensemble have crafted a vividly charged kick-punch soundscape that they're ready to unleash on the world.

The accompanying DIY inspired music video directed and edited by Richard Clifford is a playful look into the electrically charged world they've created for Sky City Gold. With Jean-Michel Basquiat inspired editing that intertwines green screen imagery with a montage of videos of people falling and getting back up again, there is a vivid psychedelic humor embedded.

"Welcome to the weird, confusing and kaleidoscopic world of Sky City Gold... This video is an homage to the momentum of falling, we fall in life and we get back up again. Eggs, legs and babies, they all fall they all get back up again. This is the way." says Beatrice Lewis.

"The Crown is not a real crown, it is a first class ticket on board Sky City Gold to a Space Age paradise. It is the crown a working class Princess Diana would wear dressed up in leathers at a illegal warehouse party in the 90's doing bumps with Blondie yelling 'f colonialism' while dating a break dancing Jesus. The crown is not a real crown. It is a cult. Hear the song. Be the song. Now you are beginning your journey." says Sky City Gold of the track.

Journey music for intrepid minds with a punk energy, Sky City Gold specializes in female led party anthems. Set to tour for the first time this April, the four-piece captures the raw energy of live improvised performances with analogue synthesizers, angular guitars, and krautrock and disco rhythms.

With an extensive body of work waiting in the wings, they have also unleashed the b-side track "Let's Go" which taps further into their punk influence and gives listeners a full scope of what to expect from them.

Describing the track as 'the crucial gap of life experience between a priest and a porn star. It's the distilled sonic radiance of your first accidental orgasm. The char grinned burn mark of a black eye and great story. A place where the spotted gums of psychedelia shade the tricked-out chassis of post punk', "Let's Go" is the booster shot you need after "The Crown" to keep rioting into the night.

