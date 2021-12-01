VIDEO: Sebastian Javier Shares 'Christmas Time' Music Video

Argentina-born and Toronto-based singer, songwriter, and personality Sebastian Javier has unveiled an official music video for his original holiday song "Christmas Time". The Jack Peros-directed video sees Sebastian embrace the greatest gift of all this holiday season: the chance to spend time with loved ones.

Sebastian shares, "The 'Christmas Time' video was shot at a special dinner my family and I had recently, and reflects on the importance of spending time with those we love. Having my grandparents from Argentina in town for the first time since the pandemic has been the greatest gift, and I hope the video offers a tiny glimpse of my gratitude."

Earlier this year, Sebastian Javier announced his signing to Elektra Records in an exclusive interview with Billboard, and released his bilingual major label debut singles "Bad For Me" and "Mala Para Mi". Over the summer, he unveiled "Crystal Ball" and an accompanying "Crystal Ball" (Spanish Version). Following their release, Sweety High featured Sebastian as their Man Crush Monday and praised, "Sebastian Javier is one rising musical artist and social media star who must be on your radar in 2021." In September, he returned with the companion singles "Day at a Time" and "Un Día a la Vez". Teen Vogue cited the songs among its "Best New Music" and praised the track's "sweet melody and reassuring vocals."

Sebastian's recent bilingual releases present a 360-degree picture of his artistry, and his scorching signature style steeped in both pop and Latin. Sebastian has all the makings of global pop's new leading man, and his latest singles set the stage for much more new music to come.

Watch the new music video here: