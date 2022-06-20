VIDEO: Sam Harding Shares New Video for His Cinematic Pop Single 'Cry'

Sam Harding is an innovative pop artist and actor who has the world at his feet. Taking up music as more of a recent passion, Sam felt like music was just something he had to pursue and had a story to share with a fire burning deep within his longing craft and love for it. Offering a sad pop vibe with his style and sonics, his music rekindles the likes of Harry Styles, Joji and The Weekend all whilst holding his own unique take on songwriting and lyricism.

His new single 'Cry' encapsulates all of this and so much more. A song all about a toxic relationship and break up, Harding already possesses a presence with his vocal in this dark, cinematic pop track. He also shares the brilliantly executed video alongside, showing a whole other side to Sam and what his music portrays as an artist.

Standing in a desert, tired and hopeless and maybe slightly delusional, before a red door appears. He walks through into an ever changing room full of people dancing and then disappearing, leaving Sam frantically running around capturing the different moments of energy throughout the song.

Being the already accomplished actor that he is, Sam showcases his talents in the video for 'Cry' and there is a captivating moment in the video where he is then lifted up by the sea of people in the room as the song then builds back up, making for a thrilling watching and listening experience. It's an expert video to go alongside an already very powerful modern pop song, and it looks as if Sam Harding has the full package.

Watch the new music video here: