VIDEO: Richard Orofino Shares 'Rather Die' From Upcoming EP SPELL

A Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter and producer, Orfino has worked with Jasper Leak (Sia), Michael Tighe (Jeff Buckley) and more.

Brooklyn based indie-pop, Richard Orofino shares a taste of his new music with the "Rather Die" video from the upcoming EP, Spell due later. The track is available on DSPs here.

Watch the video below!



In discussing the song, Richard says, "'Rather Die' is a love song for the end of the world and about overwhelming love. You would expect it to be a fairly dark tune by its title, but the story describes imagining a world without the person you hold closest to your heart. Being able to say you would 'rather die' than live in this fictional reality is super dramatic, which is kind of the point of the song. The premise screams ultra-romance to a point of it being almost silly. I felt a natural inspiration from the 'new romantic' genre of the 80's, alongside some modern Indie/pop anthemic landscapes. My vision was to create a love letter that feels like you're driving into a black hole but still filled with hope."



Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter and producer, Richard Orofino has a broad palette of musical skills and boundless inspiration. He began writing and producing music in 2013, starting on piano, moving to drums and later guitar, all while honing his production skills crafting hundreds of bedroom pop gems from the attic of his parent's house in Northport, NY. The evolution of his songwriting and vocal style resulted in last year's Bella Notte EP, originally released under the moniker Roken and produced with Francois Tetaz (Gotye, The Night Game).



Richard Orofino has become a sought-after co-writer and collaborator working with a diverse group of artists in NY, LA, Nashville and London including Jasper Leak (Sia), Michael Tighe (Jeff Buckley), Kennedy (BØRNS), Mike Irish (X Ambassadors), Rob Persaud and Nate Dae. Additional contributions include Twista's Lifetime EP and "Wash Your Hands" track with Sad Alex, which was produced and released within a week in response to the COVID-19 crisis in April 2020 and was later re-released as a remix alongside Gnash.

