VIDEO: Raiche Shares 'Burn Your Clothes' Acoustic Performance

Rising R&B vocalist Raiche has released an acoustic performance to accompany her sultry fall single "Burn Your Clothes". "Burn Your Clothes" [Acoustic Performance] is available now on Raiche's official YouTube Channel. Watch below!

Named one of Billboard's "15 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2021" as well as an ESSENCE "Rising Star," YouTube "Artist on the Rise," and iHeartRadio "On The Verge Artist," Raiche celebrated her ascent with a spectacular live performance of "Pick A Side" on NBCUniveral's nationally syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show.

Now boasting close to 17M worldwide streams across her growing body of work, Raiche made her national debut with 2018's "Money Pies"; a colorful official video - directed by the all-female Verluxe collective.. "Complicated" followed the next year and was featured on Raiche's acclaimed debut EP, DRIVE. The EP was further highlighted by the title track, "Drive," featured in Netflix's Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.

Watch the new performance here: