VIDEO: Raffi Marks 40th Anniversary Of 'Baby Beluga' With Fan-Art Video

In July, Raffi and Yo-Yo Ma released a 40th anniversary version of 'Baby Beluga'.

This year, Raffi is celebrating 40 years since he released "Baby Beluga," a foundational song for the children's music genre. When considering the art direction for a music video to commemorate the song's enduring popularity, Raffi turned to the people who have been listening to the song their entire lives. Parents were requested to submit drawings that reflected the lyrical content of the song and its Earth-friendly message, and hundreds of children of all ages submitted their creations. The animator YOUSEF (Tame Impala, Robbie Williams, Iggy Pop), then brought a handful of the selected drawings to life as live animations.

View the "Baby Beluga" Animated Video!

Millions of people grew up with "Baby Beluga," which follows a little white whale through his happy day, a hit song that helped spark both a public appreciation of a threatened species and Raffi's own climate activism.

In July, Raffi and cellist Yo-Yo Ma released a 40th anniversary version of "Baby Beluga" as part of Ma's Songs of Comfort web series, garnering millions of streams within the first week. The celebration continued with the launch of Raffi's official YouTube channel at Youtube.com/Raffi, and a new web store offering a range of special bundles around the beloved little white whale. Explore more albums, books, games, videos and free printables at Raffistore.com.

