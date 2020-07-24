VIDEO: Quarantine All-Stars Release Video To Support MusiCares

The Quarantine All-Stars, an amazing, legendary and award-winning group of musicians, have come together for a one-of-a-kind All-Star Band collaboration.

"Quarantine" is an electrifying cross-genre instrumental musical celebration created to benefit MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. The "Quarantine" virtual jam video debuted on YouTube, and donations can be made to help music people in need directly from the site.

Written and produced by award winning producer and musician Scotty Wilbanks on March 29, 2020, the one of a kind collaboration of players recorded individual parts in home or personal studios over the next few months.

Country superstar Brad Paisley, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jonathan Cain (Journey), Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Steve Wariner and GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award winner Chuck Leavell (The Rolling Stones) join Luke Bryan's band, Sonny Emory (Eric Clapton), Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band) and many more gathered to form The Quarantine All-Stars. A full list of musicians follows.

The video will initially be available on the MusiCares site, and a donate button will be accessible for those interested in contributing to MusiCares Covid-19 Relief. The song is also be available at digital service providers today.

"Truly one of the highlights of my career came at the most unusual time," said Wilbanks, who is familiar to Country and Christian music fans as the keyboard player for Luke Bryan and Third Day. "What started out as an idea in the middle of quarantine, turned into this unique collaboration with some of the most gifted musicians. It was an honor to work with these incredible players, who all contributed in their own unique way in bringing this project to life for a great cause, MusiCares!"

The live entertainment industry was one of the first affected by the worldwide Covid-19 shutdown, and experts are predicting live music and touring to be some of the last industries to come back after the pandemic. The cancelation of tours and live music events has affected not only performers on stage but also those who put in countless hours behind the scenes such as lighting and video crews, engineers, bus and truck drivers, instrument techs, caterers, tour managers, production teams, stage managers to name a few.

"What a thrill to play with this caliber of musicians! A social distance jam with players like these certainly isn't preferable, but it's the right way to do it these days, and to help out our struggling musicians by supporting MusiCares makes it even more special," Wariner shared.

"It felt great to play on this smokin' hot tune and fun video with so many other fine musicians in support of such a vital organization as MusiCares," added Leavell. "I hope folks will enjoy it and join us in the cause!"

