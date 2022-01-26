VIDEO: Pinegrove Share 'Habitat' Music Video From Upcoming Album

As they prepare for the release of their new album 11:11 this Friday, New Jersey-based group Pinegrove have shared today a new video for the mini-epic lead track "Habitat." A robust, textural masterpiece, "Habitat' was inspired by long drives around upstate New York with dilapidated houses covered in plantlife spotting the landscape along the way."

Of the song, singer/guitarist Evan Stephens Hall stated, "'Habitat' collages imagery from across the 2020's - monuments to the past torn down, vandalized, and thrown to the waves, making much needed room for new symbols to ornament our world with."

Pinegrove have also announced a full band live performance will take place this Friday, January 28th to celebrate the release of 11:11. The livestream will begin at 8pm EST and will be available for 24 hours. Tickets can be purchased on their website here.

"Habitat" follows the release of the crushing "slow jam" (Stereogum) ballad "Respirate" and the "rollicking, diaristic barn-burner" (The FADER) lead single "Alaska" Of the latter, The New York Times also raved "The lyrics showcase the vivid poeticism of Hall's writing while the song's driving rhythm and fuzzy guitars create an atmosphere that's at once emotionally restless and as warm as a hearth." The band teased an early track from 11:11 this summer as well called "Orange," a song that decries government inaction in the face of imminent climate collapse. Consequence called it "poignant" while Paste called it "a slow, thoughtful song."

Hall is big on multiple meanings. The leader of Pinegrove titled their sixth album 11:11 because of its layered significance: the numerals gesturing to a row of trees, or striped corduroy; the cornfields of upstate New York, or people shoulder-to-shoulder. But it's also a special time, a "wink from the universe," as Hall says, for those who witness it on the clock to wish for something brighter. "Calling the record 11:11 should be a heartening statement, though there's certainly a range of emotion across the album. There's much to be angry about right now, and a lot of grief to metabolize. But hopefully, the loudest notes are of unity, collectivity, and community. I want to open a space for people to feel all these things."

The album sees the band build on their poetic blend of indie rock, folk, and alt-country, along with Hall's earnest, open-hearted vocals and his penchant for writing emotionally direct, literate, introspective lyrics. Here, political and socially conscious themes permeate, and as he evolves as an artist, his resolve has only grown stronger - and more purposeful. 11:11 weaves these critiques through an accessible and sensitive work, which manages to be pointed without ever being didactic.

Noted producer and former Death Cab for Cutie member Chris Walla took on mixing duties, while Hall and Pinegrove multi-instrumentalist Sam Skinner co-produced. Hall credits Walla's impeccably placed arrangement ideas as a vital voice at the table, moving on from the "crisp and contained" production on 2020's Marigold, to more of a "messier" feel for these new songs. Pointing towards hope, love, grief, and anger, 11:11 seizes listeners with feelings of warmth, urgency, and soulful beauty - even as it asks some of life's most difficult questions - through hook-filled songs that bury themselves in the senses and stay there.

11:11 will be available in all digital formats, physical CD, standard single black vinyl, deluxe single opaque red vinyl, and deluxe webstore-only single green vinyl through the Pinegrove and Rough Trade webstores.

Watch the new music video here: