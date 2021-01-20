VIDEO: PhotoSynthesizers Reveal Bold Single + Video For 'Ants In The Antennas'

Check out the new single and video from PhotoSynthesizers for their just released song "Ants In The Antennas."

PhotoSynthesizers, aka The Ropes-Of- Dope, is a Hip-Hop Rock Duo out of Richmond, Va. The group consists of its co-founding members, Maurice "Barzencode" Osion (lyricist) and Josh Bryant (producer). Barz and Bryant's art alliance, rhyme-rock hybrid, was formed when the two met through a local publication in the group's hometown. Though Barz and Bryant are instrumental to the synthesizers' sound, the duo in the past have accompanied themselves with a family of musicians for their live shows. Barz multilayered rhyme schemes with Bryant's hard-hitting production of 808's, guitars, and synthesizers are a double helix of Hip-Hop and Rock swinging perfect timing to jumping into other musical genres that have formed their signature sound.

The group shares of the release:"Ants In The Antennas" is the first release from a series of music singles and video episodes from PhotoSynthesizers' latest project, The World's Fair. The song was written in the summer of 2020 and is inspired by the power of collective consciousness working together to overcome the pandemics our society faces; COVID and systemic racial injustices against black and brown people. It is tilted "Ants In The Antennas," because it relates this collected consciousness to the power of ants colonies that are often seen small; however, the strongest and is transmitted to those on similar frequencies through silent signals like ants' antennae or radio antennas. The song also explores our musical journey as PhotoSynthesizers returning to our origin of song-writing as a duo.

The video concept developed from a larger series of stories from the overall project, The Worlds Fair. The video is a story of those revered; however, not always remembered and surrounds two characters' journey through life living off the grid backed by a past of undesirable circumstances. Often forgotten and unnoticed by society, the two characters face their own individual challenges and traumas with the outside world and have to rely on each other to move forward. However, their relationship is rich with complexities, but collectively, it's possible they can have their humanity heard."

