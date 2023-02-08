Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Patti LaBelle & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'You Are My Friend' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Feb. 08, 2023  

The legendary Patti LaBelle makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Wednesday, February 8.

Host Jennifer Hudson tries not to cry as she talks about how Patti LaBelle is like a second mom to her and how the legend paved the way for her career.

Patti, who is promoting her tour, recalls an embarrassing moment that went viral at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony for President Bill Clinton, and she reacts to another viral moment from her appearance on "The Tyra Banks Show."

The icon then reflects on being 78 years old and on the lookout for love, stating that she's "too good to be solo."

Plus, Patti and Jennifer discuss who should play Patti in a movie and she reminisces on past moments with Diana Ross, the Rolling Stones, and Prince before the singers perform a duet of "You Are My Friend." Don't miss Patti and Jennifer sing to audience member Althea celebrating her 103rd birthday on the show!

This week continues with fellow EGOT winner John Legend helping Jennifer celebrate the 100th episode of her talk show! Later in the week, actress Alison Brie and author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt stop by.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Patti LaBelle on How She Became Like Jennifer Hudson's Second Mother:

Patti LaBelle on Why She's Open to Dating at Age 78:

Patti LaBelle on Diana Ross Feud Rumors and Who Should Play Her in a Movie:

Patti LaBelle & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'You Are My Friend':

Patti LaBelle Joins Jennifer Hudson As She Sings 'Happy Birthday' to 103-Year-Old Audience Member:



