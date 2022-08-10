Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Patrick Holland Shares 'Puzzled Thought' Music Video

The track is from his self-produced debut album, You’re The Boss.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 10, 2022  

Montreal-based artist, producer, engineer and remixer Patrick Holland released his self-produced debut album, You're The Boss, last month via Sinderlyn. Holland has been known in the past for his electronic releases under aliases such as Project Pablo and Jump Source, as well as his production and remix work for artists such as TOPS, Cut Copy, Jacques Greene, Homeshake, and more.

Now with You're The Boss, Holland is re-introducing himself and making his first foray into guitar-driven indie pop. Written and recorded in tandem, You're The Boss finds Holland self-producing, playing almost every instrument on the record, as well as singing and writing his own lyrics for the first time. The album also features vocals from Holland's bandmates in TOPS. Though it's full of firsts, You're The Boss sounds like the work of an indie artist decades into their career.

With the album out now and a U.S. tour with Tonstartssbandht and ZOPA starting soon, Patrick Holland shares a video for album highlight "Puzzled Thought" today. "'Puzzled Thought' is about getting lost in mundane distractions, procrastinating, and having no one to blame but yourself," Holland explains.

"I'd had this music video concept in the back of my mind for ages, and knew Jim, my girlfriend's Grandpa, would be the perfect fit. He's one of the funniest and empathetic people I've ever met, which I felt would translate comfortably on camera. It was a team effort on the day of the shoot, and Erin O'Connor's direction glued it all together making Jimmy shine!"

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

8/25/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz^

8/26/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison^

9/30/22 - Montreal, QC @ POP MTL

10/31/22 - Montreal @ Bar Le Ritz*

11/01/22 - Troy, NY @ No Fun*

11/02/22 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's*

11/03/22 - Providence, RI @ AS220*

11/05/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made*

11/06/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Dolphin Tavern*

11/07/22 - Washington, D.C. @ DC9*

^ Supporting ZOPA

* Supporting Tonstartssbandht




From This Author - Michael Major


Appalachian Road Show Covers Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, Honoring the Resilience of Appalachia on 'Jubilation'
August 9, 2022

‘Jubilation’ features 13-tracks of instrumental runs, songs inspired by the Civil War and America’s barn dance eras, and music influenced by greats from Tony Rice, Flatt and Scruggs, and 8-string fiddle pioneer Benny Martin to Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin. The album’s first single “Blue Ridge Mountain Baby” is out now. Plus, check out tour dates!
MENGERS Announce U.S. Tour Dates
August 9, 2022

The first leg kicks off August 20 in Chicago, IL and concludes in Philadelphia, PA. The next run starts on October 27 in Long Beach, CA and winds up at Seattle, WA’s Freakout Festival November 10-13. Along the way they hit New York City on August 26 for a show at Berlin Under A with their Devil In The Woods Records label-mates Sgt. Papers.
Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio Officially Returns August 11 on Amp
August 9, 2022

Hip-hop legend and multi-platinum artist Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio will make its official return on Amp, the new live radio app from Amazon. Fans will be able to listen to Nicki live through the app, and call in for a chance to ask Nicki questions and interact with her directly. Full Queen Radio episodes will be available to stream on Amazon Music.
John Petrucci Announces More Dates To Solo Tour
August 9, 2022

The shows in Boston, MA (October 7th); New York, NY (October 13th) and Washington, DC (October 15th) were announced last month, and fans demanded more performances after learning that the tour would feature former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy and legendary bassist Dave LaRue all on the same stage.
RTG Features & MSM to Team Up for Run TMC Documentary
August 9, 2022

RTG Features and MSM, the producers of the award-winning documentary series The Last Dance, are in pre-production on what they’re calling “the most fun sports doc of all time” – a feature-length documentary on Run TMC, the colorful, high-scoring trio of Golden State Warriors teammates consisting of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin. 