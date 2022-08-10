VIDEO: Patrick Holland Shares 'Puzzled Thought' Music Video

Montreal-based artist, producer, engineer and remixer Patrick Holland released his self-produced debut album, You're The Boss, last month via Sinderlyn. Holland has been known in the past for his electronic releases under aliases such as Project Pablo and Jump Source, as well as his production and remix work for artists such as TOPS, Cut Copy, Jacques Greene, Homeshake, and more.

Now with You're The Boss, Holland is re-introducing himself and making his first foray into guitar-driven indie pop. Written and recorded in tandem, You're The Boss finds Holland self-producing, playing almost every instrument on the record, as well as singing and writing his own lyrics for the first time. The album also features vocals from Holland's bandmates in TOPS. Though it's full of firsts, You're The Boss sounds like the work of an indie artist decades into their career.

With the album out now and a U.S. tour with Tonstartssbandht and ZOPA starting soon, Patrick Holland shares a video for album highlight "Puzzled Thought" today. "'Puzzled Thought' is about getting lost in mundane distractions, procrastinating, and having no one to blame but yourself," Holland explains.

"I'd had this music video concept in the back of my mind for ages, and knew Jim, my girlfriend's Grandpa, would be the perfect fit. He's one of the funniest and empathetic people I've ever met, which I felt would translate comfortably on camera. It was a team effort on the day of the shoot, and Erin O'Connor's direction glued it all together making Jimmy shine!"

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

8/25/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz^

8/26/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison^

9/30/22 - Montreal, QC @ POP MTL

10/31/22 - Montreal @ Bar Le Ritz*

11/01/22 - Troy, NY @ No Fun*

11/02/22 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's*

11/03/22 - Providence, RI @ AS220*

11/05/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made*

11/06/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Dolphin Tavern*

11/07/22 - Washington, D.C. @ DC9*

^ Supporting ZOPA

* Supporting Tonstartssbandht