VIDEO: Panic! At the Disco Releases Music Video for 'Sugar Soaker'

Panic! at the Disco has released their new single and music video, "Sugar Soaker." The track comes from their new album, Viva Las Vengeance, which is out now.

"Sugar Soaker" follows the release of singles "Don't Let the Light Go Out," "Local God," "Middle of a Breakup," and "Viva Las Vengeance," off the band's upcoming seventh LP, Viva Las Vengeance. "Viva Las Vengeance" scored the band their third #1 song on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Charts, the fastest song to climb to #1 in over a year!

To celebrate the release of Viva Las Vengeance, Panic! At the Disco will perform at this year's MTV VMA's on Sunday, August 28th. The band will also treat fans to an outdoor performance in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza for the Citi Summer Concert Series on NBC's TODAY on August 19th.

Panic! At The Disco will hit the road for the The Viva Las Vengeance Tour kicking off September 8th in Austin, TX. The tour will mark the band's return to iconic venues like NYC's Madison Square Garden, LA's Kia Forum, and more. Special guests include MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny joining on select dates in North America. For tour dates and tickets, visit here.

Formed in Las Vegas, NV in 2004 Panic! At The Disco are a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rock band. "Middle of a Breakup" and "Viva Las Vengeance" marks the first new music from the band since they released their #1 RIAA certified platinum-selling album "Pray For The Wicked."

The album was highlighted by the 5x-platinum smash hit "High Hopes" which simultaneously hit #1 across three different radio formats and broke the Billboard record for most weeks atop the Hot Rock Songs Chart! The hit song was nominated for Top Rock Song at the Billboard Music Awards as well as Favorite Pop Rock Song at the AMAs.

The album also featured platinum smashes "Hey Look Ma, I Made It," and "Say Amen (Saturday Night)". In 2016, PATD released their critically acclaimed fifth album, "Death Of A Bachelor" which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards.

The RIAA platinum selling release was the highest selling rock album and fourth-highest selling album released in 2016, according to Nielsen Soundscan. "DOAB" has also spawned RIAA certified gold singles "Hallelujah," "LA Devotee," Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time," and platinum singles "Death Of A Bachelor," "Emperor's New Clothes," and "Victorious."

The band's song "House of Memories" off of DOAB is currently having a TikTok moment with over 2.1 billion views. Panic! At The Disco have been nominated for multiple awards, including the GRAMMYS, Teen Choice Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Alternative Press Music Awards, Kerrang! Awards, VMAs and more.

In 2017 Urie made his Broadway debut, first starring as Charlie Price in the critically acclaimed, TONY Award-winning, Broadway hit Kinky Boots. In 2018, he received a TONY Award nomination for "Best Original Score Written For Theatre" for the song he wrote called "Simple Sponge" for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

Outside of music, Urie founded the Highest Hopes Foundation - an umbrella fund which supports the efforts of non-profit organizations that lead, develop, and advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Watch the new music video here: