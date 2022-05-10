VIDEO: Paige King Johnson Releases Lyric Video for Latest Single 'American Beauty'

Country music singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson's recently released single "American Beauty" highlights the carefree yet confident feeling of finding your own path. Johnson's latest lyric video for the upbeat song displays empowered women in movie-reel style clips while the red, white, and blue colors symbolize the liberating sensation of uncertainty.

The creative lyrics of not knowing exactly where life will take you but trusting that everything will work out if you stay true to who you are tie in perfectly with the visuals throughout the video. The lyric video for "American Beauty" was premiered by M Music & Musicians Magazine along with a feature on Newsmax, and the single is available to download and stream on all digital platforms!

"Putting together the images for the American Beauty lyric video was a fun challenge," shares Johnson. "I wanted to get women in all stages & walks of life to show that no matter the circumstance, it's okay to not know what your next step is. I've found, in my own life, that sometimes I just have to lean on my faith & take chances that I wouldn't normally take on my own. I believe all these women in this video show that same trust in their own way."

Johnson is excited to host the third annual 'Country Yard Party' music festival on Saturday, May 14 in Angier, N.C. With the help of friends and family, Johnson takes the lead in the coordination and production of the festival to deliver a special afternoon of country music and entertainment. Johnson will take the stage to perform some of her original songs, along with fellow North Carolina singer-songwriters Jason Adamo, Brook McBride, and Presley Barker. Join Johnson in her hometown with gates opening at 2:30 PM and music beginning at 4:00 PM.

Born in a quiet North Carolina town just 22 miles south of Raleigh, as a young 9-year-old girl, Paige King Johnson spent her summers under the crepe myrtles imitating the styles of Loretta, Patsy, Waylon, and Merle. Having a grandpa as her biggest fan also meant receiving the gift of her first guitar - a baby Taylor - and enrolling in lessons. After her grandpa passed, the bright-eyed dreamer carried on his memory by taking her newfound discovery to local fairs, festivals, and any other stage she was allowed to stand on.

As she grew older, Johnson added "opening act" to her resume, supporting chart-topping artists like Scotty McCreery, Neal McCoy, Luke Pell, and James Otto. And with high school graduation came the realization that this was more than a hobby. The Angier native traded in horse pastures and back roads for the bright lights of Music City in 2015. Upon starting school at Belmont University for Music Business, Johnson honed in on the magic that had heavily influenced her as a child: the art of storytelling through songwriting.

The famous Bluebird Café was just one of many writers' circuits around Nashville that provided a safe space for Johnson to meet other writers, try out new tunes, and get feedback. In return, Johnson began captivating audiences with her down-home stage presence, cut straight to the bone stories, and raw country voice, reminiscent of the classic country era. In the last four years, Johnson has traveled back and forth between Nashville and the Carolinas, playing shows like the North Carolina State Fair and running her dinner theater, Country on the Outskirts of Town, which she founded in high school.

Johnson's quarterly show provides an atmosphere for locals to enjoy Southern cooking, fellowship with friends, and the sounds of classic and current country music with some gospel thrown in. A three-time Carolina Country Music Awards Winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Emerging New Artist, and Tour of the Year, Johnson's devoted homegrown fan base continues to expand farther than just her backyard.

Watch the new lyric video here: