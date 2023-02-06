Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: P!NK & Kelly Clarkson Duet on 'What About Us' & 'Who Knew' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

P!NK's new album, "TRUSTFALL," is out this Thursday, February 17.

Feb. 06, 2023  

P!NK appeared on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show today to discuss her new album, "TRUSTFALL," out this Thursday, February 17.

During the episode, P!NK and Kelly Clarkson teamed up for their own renditions of P!NK's "What About Us" and "Who Knew."

In season 4 of her one-hour daytime talk show, multi-talented, Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson uses her gift of connection to bring viewers something new: a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition.

In each episode audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music! It's like a weekday brunch party with a fascinating guest list of people who would otherwise never meet.

From Los Angeles, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. Clarkson and Alex Duda are executive producers.

Watch the new performance of "Who Knew" here:

Watch the performance of "What About Us" here:



