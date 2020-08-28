VIDEO: Ondara Premieres 'Mr. Landlord' Music Video

Today’s premiere marks the final installment of the 'The deuxième Project'.

The video for "Mr. Landlord" from Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ondara premieres today. The video is directed by Jolynn Minnaar, shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and features young dancer Phikolwethu T Z Luke, who is training at the Jazzart Dance Theatre, based at the Artscape Theatre Center in Cape Town. Of the video, Minnaar notes, "Across the world and particularly in South Africa, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought long-persisting inequalities and social injustices into sharp focus. This video pays tribute to George Floyd in the U.S. or Collins Khosa in SA-both fathers, both victims of police brutality-and recognizes the dads who are showing up, who are facing their insecurities or unlearning past experiences."

Watch below:

Today's premiere marks the final installment of the "The deuxième Project," a visual companion to Ondara's newly released album Folk N' Roll Vol 1: Tales of Isolation (Verve Forecast). The series of videos, one to accompany each song on the album, was commissioned from creators around the world (12 cities across 6 continents) working in isolation or under lockdown, with the goal of originating videos as raw as the music itself and to highlight our shared experiences during the pandemic.

Moreover, Folk N' Roll Vol. 1: Tales of Isolation (Video Deluxe), an album and video bundle, is available today exclusively via Apple Music. The bundle features all 11 songs from Folk N' Roll Vol 1: Tales of Isolation alongside each song's respective video.

Folk N' Roll Vol 1: Tales of Isolation, which is now also available as a physical CD, was composed and produced by Ondara while in lockdown in Minneapolis over the course of a week. Released in May to critical acclaim, NPR Music hails, "This music made me feel awful but in a really cathartic, incredibly powerful way that was ultimately healing. Put this one in a time capsule. This record, it is the pandemic," while Brooklyn Vegan adds, "The whole thing may have come together quickly, but it feels just about as fleshed-out as its predecessor and Ondara's soaring voice and storytelling ability is still just as compelling." Ondara also recently performed "Pulled Out Of The Market" as part of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" #PlayAtHome online series and was featured on NPR's World Café.

Ondara grew up in Nairobi, Kenya listening to American alt-rock and making up his own songs for as long as he can remember. At an early age he fell in love with the music of Bob Dylan and moved to Minneapolis in 2013 to pursue a career as a singer and songwriter. He began making his way in the local music scene, continually writing songs about what he saw, felt and experienced in a place far different from home. His 2019 debut album Tales of America was released to widespread critical praise, receiving a nomination for Best Americana Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards, and Ondara also received a nod for Best Emerging Act at the 2019 Americana Awards. Ondara has toured extensively including sold out European performances, a completely sold out headlining U.S. tour, appearances at festivals nationwide including Xponential Festival, Newport Folk Festival and Edmonton Folk Festival, and opened for the likes of The Lumineers, First Aid Kit, Neil Young, The Head & The Heart, and more.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You