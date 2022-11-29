VIDEO: Omah Lay Releases Music Video for New Single 'soso'

Skyrocketing to the forefront of global culture this year, Afro-fusion star Omah Lay unveils an artistically vibrant and vivid music video for his new single "soso" today. It soars as another standout from his monumental debut album, Boy Alone, out now.

On the track, nimbly plucked guitar underscores a hypnotic chant as he delivers emotionally charged verses. The visual reflects the song's arresting energy with stunning imagery and mystical symbolism. African dancers douse Omah Lay with colorful paint as they encircle him in an eloquently choreographed motion. The clip jumps between moments of performance and prayer, moving to a tribal bounce punctuated by handclaps and natural percussion. Its kaleidoscope flow ultimately syncs up with the song in heavenly fashion.

Boy Alone has quietly emerged as an international phenomenon. Beyond tallying over 675 million total streams, it has consistently incited critical applause. HYPEBEAST profiled Omah Lay and noted Boy Alone "saw his introspective storytelling, mesmerizing vocals, and infectious rhythms come to life even more.

REVOLT spotlighted the recent single "i'm a mess" as a "Niphkeys-produced offering that shows him opening up about his mental health." Touted as one of the "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week," Billboard dubbed it "a relatable anthem" and praised, "The Afro-fusion singer divulges his deepest vices, insecurities and stressors with beautifully melodic vulnerability."

BuzzFeed included Omah Lay in their recent "Biggest 2023 Grammy Nomination Snubs" roundup and cited him as one of the many Afrobeats artists who deserve their flowers. "A clear snub was Omah Lay's album, Boy Alone, which should have been nominated for Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance. Omah Lay himself should've been nominated for Best New Artist." Moreover, Earmilk noted the Nigerian singer is, "mesmerizing listeners with his mellow voice and heartfelt melodies."

Boy Alone was preceded by a hot streak of singles that included "Attention" featuring Justin Bieber, "Woman," and "Understand" - which garnered attention from The New York Times, HYPEBEAST, The FADER, Billboard, NME, and more. In recognition of his talent and hard work, Lay was nominated at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards for "Outstanding International Song."

Omah Lay has kept a busy schedule in 2022. His Boy Alone world tour, which kicked off in late March, has taken him to Australia, Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., and more. After a sold-out New York headlining show last year, he canvased North America on tour this fall. Omah Lay continues to reach new levels of international visibility and acclaim with Nigerian pop and Afro-fusion. His global takeover is imminent.

Watch the new music video here: