VIDEO: Ok Mayday Drops New Music Video for 'Colorful'

With the world still settling after a wild 2020, the refreshing timing of Virginia born band- Ok Mayday's new single "COLORFUL" has impeccable timing.

The collaborative effort between Ok Mayday, J Warner, Clare Reynolds, and Harmony "H-Money" Samuels was written coming out of a very difficult season in the band's career and they felt like they had to speak/sing something into the universe to fully embrace it. Collectively they believe you have to manifest it. So it's their proclamation that change is coming and the best is yet to come!

"It was such an organic process that was actually wrapped up in a two day session with the melodies and lyrics and original production. The post production lasted a few months when real drums were laid down and final vocals were recorded" says Harmony.

"The video was a project we did with + Micah Lindsrom + Tyler Johnson. We came up with the initial concept when the full weight of the record hit us in the heart. The song was much bigger than the band and the video needed to reflect that. Having family members and friends involved with the entire artistic expression truly was a dream come true," says Kelly Bollmann - Guitar.

Virginia based quartet - brothers, David and Kelly Bollmann, Stephen Lee and Matthew Osborn - strike an elusive balance between arena pop, synth-sparked indie, and shoegazing guitar rock.

Watch the music video here: