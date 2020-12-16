VIDEO: Nova Miller Releases Video for 'Only When It Snows'

It's the season of giving and today, Nova Miller, the Princess of Christmas, is gifting fans with the glimmering music video for her festive bop, "Only When it Snows," directed by Nikko LaMere.

Watch the video below!

The ebullient music video for "Only When It Snows" pulls viewers into Nova's winter wonderland, complete with sparkling backdrops, snow-covered scenery, extravagant costumes, and spirited choreography that culminates into a festive visual perfectly suited for spreading the holiday cheer.

Released on the heels of her holiday ballad "Red Dress" "Only When it Snows" is an upbeat festive anthem with an emotional message. On "Only When it Snows," Nova brings her powerhouse 5-octave vocal range to tell the relatable story of missing someone special a little extra during the Christmas season. On "Only When it Snows" Nova proclaims "Summer days under clear blue skies, I'm okay baby, I get by. The winter comes it's about that time -- tears are fallin' and I don't know why". The song's twinkling sonics and brilliant beat marry perfectly with Nova's enchanting voice and create a holiday tune sure to become an instant holiday classic.

Nova Miller released her latest EP, The Passion, in October, featuring 8 brilliant pop anthems to dance to, blast at a party, or get in your feels to, hitting on themes of self-love and girl power. She is a standout talent with a sound that seamlessly blends new school pop with a retro aesthetic, elevated by her soulful voice and her undeniable charm. Her music takes inspiration from 60's era groups and makes use of classic strings and harmonies that make her stand out from the crowd. Nova Miller's striking personality and show-stopping vocals have earned her popularity on TikTok (@novamillermusic) with 2.2 million followers and over 24.1 million likes. Nova uses TikTok to connect with fans and show off her acoustic capabilities and range.

Music is a cornerstone in Nova Miller's life. Her remarkable story includes her sleeping in her father's guitar case backstage while on tour with her parents and performing for the Crown Princess of Sweden. Discovered by former artist turned music executive Lolene in a Stockholm dance studio at age 12, Nova has spent much of her life in the studio or on stage and she wouldn't have it any other way. The multi-instrumentalist and 8 octave vocalist quickly learned that dealing with opinionated personalities and constantly being underestimated in the music industry was a daily occurrence, but learned to find strength in those experiences. "As girls, we have to be better, we have to do more to be seen. I'll take that fight. I'll work a bit harder, and I'll prove myself." At only 19, Nova has an unwavering sense of identity and a strong-minded lyrical narrative that gives her music passion and heart. Her empowering lyrics, perfect pitch, layered over shimmering splashes of pop make Nova Miller a unique force in music.