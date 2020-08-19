VIDEO: No Joy Shares 'Dream Rats' Music Video Ahead of MOTHERHOOD Album Release

Their album MOTHERHOOD is available Friday.

Today No Joy released the official music video for "Dream Rats" from their forthcoming album MOTHERHOOD which is out this Friday. Also this Friday, No Joy plays a full band livestream / album release show via Baby TV at 8pm EST.

The video and track features frontperson and principal songwriter Jasamine White-Gluz's sister, Alissa, of deathcore supergroup Arch Enemy.

The video also features an amazing duck named Success who is somewhat of a local celebrity in Montreal. The White-Gluz sisters want to take this opportunity to spotlight the Le Nichoir Wild Bird Rehabilitation Centre, a non-profit organization located in Hudson, Quebec. Their mission is to conserve wild birds as part of our natural heritage. Donate and learn more HERE.

"Dream Rats" crams in synth choir, blast beats, cowboy leads, and signal-jammed shredding into a radio-friendly three and a half minutes. Motherhood, is out on August 21st via Joyful Noise / Hand Drawn Dracula.

Speaking on the track Jasamine White-Gluz says, "I've never collaborated musically with my sister before. When we were kids we would sing and play music together but as we've both become adults and touring musicians we've never had a chance to work together. This is the heaviest song on this record so it felt fitting to have her on there. There is something special about her being on this album, specifically because it's an exploration of family and motherhood."



For No Joy's first full length in five years, Jasamine White-Gluz took what she learned from synthesis, reincorporated guitars, and produced an album that is not a departure from No Joy's early shoegaze, but a stylistically omnivorous expansion that ekes into trip hop, trance and nu-metal. Motherhood is the culmination of years composing outside of her comfort zone, and a return to DIY recording with a leveled-up expertise in production.

