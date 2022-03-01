VIDEO: Nina Nesbitt Shares New Video for 'When You Lose Someone'

Having just released her emotionally-charged and instantly classic pop song "When You Lose Someone" which has already had over one million streams, Nina Nesbitt now shares the song's official video. It represents Nina's latest visual collaboration with Wolf James after the recent singles "Life's A Bitch" and "Summer Fling".

The "When You Lose Someone" video is a beautifully depicted visualization of attempting to come to terms with overwhelming grief. Nina's raw performance begins with her embracing a mysterious figure as a tear drifts down her face. Quite who or what she is holding onto remains open to interpretation, but as the story unfolds it's clear that they will be separated. Ultimately, she stands alone. Her sense of mourning is palpable, but it is clear that the pain of letting go is a necessary part of the grieving process.

Speaking about the video, Nina reveals, "I'm so excited to share the video for 'When You Lose Someone.' It's one of my favorite videos we've shot so far. I wanted to create a visualization of loss where people are able to imagine whoever they want in the person made of stars. Grief and loss take many shapes, so the video is as much mine as it is the viewer's."

Talking about the meaning behind the track, Nina says "Whether someone has passed away or for whatever reason isn't in your life anymore, grief has many forms and facets. Learning to be without someone you love is one of the hardest things.''

The video comes hot on the heels of Nina's announcement that she will join British singer and songwriter, James Arthur for a North American Spring Tour. The 20-date run kicks off April 21st in Seattle, and includes performances in Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and more, before concluding on May 20th with a show at Pier 17 in New York City. To purchase tickets and see a full list of upcoming dates, please visit here.

She adds, "I'm so excited to play my first gigs in over two years. They'll be intimate events and I'll be debuting some new songs from the upcoming album. Something I've missed is seeing your reactions to my songs, so I can't wait to see how these ones go down."

Watch the new music video here: