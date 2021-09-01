VIDEO: Niko Rubio Debuts Music Video for 'Amor'

Niko Rubio has shared the music video for her new single, "Amor". The video follows the release of Rubio's debut EP, titled "Wish You Were Here".

When creating her debut project, 20-year-old singer/songwriter Niko Rubio found a never-ending muse in the Pacific Coast Highway: the iconic stretch of road that runs along the ocean for nearly the entire length of California, including the Southern California South Bay area where she grew up. Expansive and euphoric, Niko's radiant form of songwriting perfectly echoes the pure sense of possibility that accompanies driving down the PCH.

Drawing inspiration from the collage of artists she's come to admire throughout her life including Vampire Weekend, Lana Del Rey, Erykah Badu & twenty one pilots, as well as the mariachi & banda music her grandparents played at home, Niko's music is an amalgamation of these influences, but unique in its effervescent melodies and unpredictable textures. Using cinematically detailed references and her effortlessly untamed vocals, Niko is ready to take those who listen to her debut EP Wish You Were Here on a sonic road trip along the highway where it became a possibility.

Watch the video below.