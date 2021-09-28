VIDEO: Nessa Barrett Releases New Music Video for 'pretty poison'

Rising singer-songwriter & dark-pop's new queen Nessa Barrett has unveiled a video for her EP title track "pretty poison".

Earlier this month, Nessa released her anxiously awaited debut pretty poison EP, which featured hit single "i hope ur miserable until ur dead." IHUMUUD debuted at #8 on Spotify and trended at #9 on YouTube in addition to debuting in the Top 40.

Additionally, she's sold out all of her upcoming live show dates in Los Angeles and New York. This is the second of 5 special videos that Nessa's created for the EP.

These seven tracks show every side of her. Illuminating the scope of her signature style, she leans into a lullaby melody on the darkly catchy "grave," while "i wanna die" feels tailormade for the closing credits of a classic nineties slasher flick. Her jazzy intonation adds raw emotion to "scare myself" as she admits, "Sometimes I even scare myself." Over wobbling distortion on the title track "pretty poison," she urges, "Say my name, say my name like you know it's holy."

Nessa broke out big this year with her collaboration with jxdn "la di die," produced by the legendary Travis Barker. The hit single has amassed over 200 million streams, cracked the Top 15 at alternative radio and reached #27 at top 40 radio. The duo made their late-night television debut performance with "la di die" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and also performed on The Ellen Degeneres Show. The song has received widespread acclaim from MTV, Elite Daily, Buzzfeed and Nylon declared, "As the last line of 'la di die' says: She's gonna be a superstar."

Watch the music video here: